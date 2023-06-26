GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Edgewater police officer already indicted on sexual assault charges is facing new charges of forgery and attempting to influence a public servant.

Jefferson County prosecutors allege 42-year-old Nathan Geerdes lied to five different police departments on his job applications to get rehired in law enforcement after he resigned in lieu of termination from the Edgewater Police Department in March 2021.

Now, he faces five counts of forgery and five counts of attempt to influence a public servant related to false information he allegedly provided to several departments. Those included Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police Department, RTD Transit Police Department, Dacono Police Department and the Black Hawk Police Department.

What is Geerdes accused of?

It’s alleged that between Feb. 24, 2021, and Aug. 26, 2021, Geerdes falsely signed job applications indicating that he had not resigned in lieu of termination. However, witnesses within the Edgewater Police Department told investigators with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office that’s exactly what happened.

The Black Hawk Police Department hired Geerdes in September 2021 after then-Edgewater Police Chief John Mackey allegedly said Geerdes was a “great, great officer” and “I would rehire him, he’s a good man.”

Less than three months later, on the day he was indicted by a grand jury for sexual assault charges, Geerdes was fired by the Black Hawk Police Department.

Black Hawk Police Chief Michelle Moriarty told investigators with the DA’s office she felt deceived about the information provided by Edgewater PD.

The 24-page affidavit against Geerdes includes this stringing rebuke to Edgewater Police:

“Chief Moriarty made it clear that she did not feel the EPD was transparent during the hiring process involving Mr. Geerdes, and her agency was misled regarding information relevant to making informed hiring decisions. On December 8, 2022, Chief Moriarty contacted this office and requested a ‘formal investigation’ be pursued against the EPD, believing that the agency had ‘misrepresented information, documents, and removed or omitted files during two separate background checks throughout our hiring process in 2021.’ Chief Moriarty further noted, ‘I also have concerns that their past administration knew of the information, downplayed it, and failed to provide it to my department.'”

Moriarty said she didn’t know that Geerdes had been accused of assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents.

Geerdes would tell police departments that considered hiring him that a female officer had kissed him and he rebuffed her, but was given a written reprimand for not reporting the incident to his superiors.

Geerdes accused of sexual assaulting female officers

According to the 2022 indictment, Geerdes was employed as a sergeant with the Edgewater Police Department on Dec. 12, 2019, when he fondled and kissed a female subordinate against her will at an Arvada restaurant when she walked out of the bathroom during a department holiday party.

Initially, Edgewater took no action against Geerdes but reopened its investigation after another officer brought up the lack of discipline for Geerdes during the officer’s exit interview from the department.

Geerdes was told on Feb. 16, 2021, the investigation was complete and that his discipline would be issued in five days. Instead, Geerdes announced his resignation on Feb. 21, 2021, but didn’t leave the department until March 15 of that year.

According to prosecutors, on or about March 1, 2021, Geerdes called a patrol officer into his office. It’s alleged Geerdes was upset with the officer for “ratting him out” and falsifying information during the investigation. The officer alleged Geerdes threatened to ruin the officer’s career and go after the officer’s family, which is why Geerdes faces one count of retaliation against a witness.

The female officer who said she was assaulted by Geerdes was later fired by Edgewater Police for an alleged policy violation.

Her attorney has previously told the Problem Solvers she was a victim of retaliation and is considering legal action against the City of Edgewater.