Flower shortage in Denver could impact your Mother’s Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Your Mother’s Day plans this weekend could be disrupted by a flower shortage impacting florists and nurseries in the Denver-metro area.

Some area nurseries say they’ve never experienced anything quite like this before.

“I have been here 15 seasons and I don’t remember inventory this tight ever. It is unprecedented times and what most garden centers are looking at is when we place orders sometimes it’s only half of the orders that show up. And it just makes it really hard on a buyer,” said Candace Wickstrom, a manager at City Floral Garden Center in Denver.

Pandemic-related transportation issues and a bad growing season in Latin America are partially to blame.

City Floral Garden Center says that cold snap in Texas from earlier in the year is also playing a role.

A lot of nurseries were either wiped out or had their flowers damaged due to that historic freeze.

The biggest shortages that are happening in the industry right now affect some of the most popular Mother’s Day flowers including perennials, nursery stock and even houseplants.

Because of the shortage, expect a slight spike in prices.

“On most items we’re seeing probably a 5% price increase for the year. But there are items that have almost doubled in price. It’s not most of what we carry. But between the shortages and labor costs and there is upward pressure on pricing,” Wickstrom said.

The shortage will likely remain for months to come.

Managers at City Floral Garden Center tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers it will only get worse come June and July.