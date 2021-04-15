Fire officials warn residents about possible deadly hazards with security bars

DENVER (KDVR) — Security bars provide an extra layer of protection to your home, but they can also create hazardous conditions.

The Denver Fire Department told the FOX31 Problem Solvers security bars that do not meet fire safety requirements can actually trap a resident inside during a fire.

Captain Greg Pixley said older models that don’t have a release feature can be deadly.

“These bars eliminate the opportunity for people to get out of perhaps a burning room or perhaps a hallway that is filled with smoke or fire,” Pixley said.

The same thing can happen with security grates or window well screens that are not up to code.

One resident tells FOX31 she became concerned about break-ins after her older security bars were removed by her property manager.

“We’re concerned about people, you know random people, breaking into our homes,” she said.

In addition to latch release security bars, security experts recommend alarm systems that include sensors on windows and electronic devices that alert the resident if a door is opened.

Fire officials also remind residents to keep hallways clear and avoid stacking boxes or parking cars up against windows and doors.