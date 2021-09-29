Fewer Coloradans struggling with anxiety and depression

DENVER (KDVR) — New data suggests a shift in the number of Coloradans currently struggling with anxiety and depression.

According to mental health data from the CDC, which was compiled by QuoteWizard, the number of people dealing with symptoms of anxiety or depression in our state has decreased by 28% since the beginning of the year.

Data Courtesy of QuoteWizard

When it comes to anxiety, research shows we reached a pandemic high of 40% and a 30% high for depression.

Clinical psychologists at UCHealth say while a decrease is good news, it’s also important to keep this in mind:

“There’s still a ton of people who are struggling with this. The data still shows that 30% — that’s basically one in three people in our state is struggling with something and we probably don’t even recognize they’re struggling,” said Dr. Justin Ross, a clinical psychologist with UCHealth.

Nationwide, the number of people dealing with anxiety or depression has actually decreased in every state since January 1, according to the data.

Overall, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey experienced the largest declines, according to analysts at QuoteWizard.