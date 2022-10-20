THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton family told FOX31 the place where its loved ones are laid to rest is neglected and looks forgotten.

Kacey Castillo said two generations of her family are buried at Olinger’s Evergreen cemetery.

“It is somewhere where we can just come out here and remember them and be at peace,” she said.

During recent visits, Castillo noticed excessive mud and headstones in disrepair, which she says has caused heartbreak among members of the close-knit family.

“I mean you have veterans out here, you have our loved ones, this is not the way we want them to be remembered,” Castillo said.

The family told FOX31 the ground was flooded by sprinklers, causing Castillo’s cousin to search for his brother’s grave.

“Had to poke around until he hit the headstone with like a little stick and my cousin had to unbury his own brother‘s headstone,” she said.

The family has tried to have the graves repaired for two months, but they say they are not getting results.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the management.

The family said there are problems with the vendors who take care of the property, but they will visit the site within 24 hours to investigate the concerns and finalize a schedule to make the needed repairs.

