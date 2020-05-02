Family searching for quilt with ‘huge sentimental value’ after it’s accidentally donated to Aurora Goodwill

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A local family is hoping the community can help them track down a precious quilt after it was mistakenly given to an Aurora Goodwill.

Stacy Neal called the Problem Solvers to tell us her grandma passed away at her nursing home last week at 98 years old. After her death, the family had only a short time to gather her things from the room.

A special hand-sewn quilt accidentally got put in the Goodwill donation pile.

The quilt was sewn by Stacy’s mother and her grandmother together during a class more than a decade ago.

“We’re just asking for the public’s help. This has a huge sentimental value to my family, and we just want it back….It’s something that is irreplaceable to us,” Neal said.

The quilt was dropped off at a Goodwill in Aurora but the family was told everything gets put on semi-trucks and is taken away.

The quilt is dark green with off-white, and it has little roses in the middle with maroon edging and backing.

If you know anything, you should email us at tips@kdvr.com and we will pass your information along to the Neal family.