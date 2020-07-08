Family of Vietnam veteran waiting nearly a month to lay him to rest

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient has been waiting for nearly a month to lay their loved one to rest.

LeRoy Torrez’s funeral had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, now unexpected expenses are delaying his burial.

Torrez’s son David tells FOX31 his father was respected by those he loved and those he helped.

“His cousins, his brothers served in Vietnam” he said.

Torrez’s family has had to delay his burial due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now has learned his insurance policy will not cover the portion of costs they are responsible for.

A GoFundMe page has raised half of the $8,000 needed for the burial but Torrez passed about three weeks ago.

Torrez’s grandson Zebulon Reinhardt says his grandfather’s legacy of kindness and service lives on.

“One time we were driving down the highway and stopped on the road just to help some random people and that always stuck with me” he said.

The family hopes they can soon raise the remaining funds they need to provide Torrez with the final resting place he deserves as soon as possible.

David Torrez says it with symbolize “recognition he earned by serving our country”