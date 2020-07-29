Family coping with spinal cord injury asks Littleton apartment complex for help

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Diane Marks’ husband Peter suffered a spinal cord injury in June. She says he has been by her side throughout 23 years of marriage.

“He takes care of everybody, so this is really difficult for him,” she said.

The couple will need to move to an accessible apartment in their complex but Marks says there have been delays and hundreds of dollars in extra fees. Marks’ daughter Alison contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help.

“He means everything to us. It was very tragic what happened,” she said.

The Problem Solvers contacted Pinnacle at Mountain Gate management. They looked into the issue and provided us with a statement.

They said:

“We take great care with our residents and firmly believe home comes first. We are working with these residents for their move to a first-floor unit. The process initially included transfer fees; but after learning the full background of why this transfer is needed, we started looking at how else we could assist. Once the required reasonable accommodation process is completed, we anticipate being able to approve further accommodations. We ultimately look forward to helping these residents transition into their next home at our community.”

The Problem Solvers also asked attorney Bryan E. Kuhn about the family’s legal rights.

“Under Colorado law, if the landlord can re-rent the property in a fairly prompt fashion, the damages the landlord can obtain from the tenant are fairly limited,” he said.

Marks tells the Problem Solvers the management will have a larger unit available when her husband returns from the hospital. She is considering all options, however, and will look at other properties that can accommodate the family’s needs.

She says she is grateful that her daughter Alison contacted the Problem Solvers.

“I so appreciate your concern and interest in this story, I can’t tell you how much,” Marks said.

A GoFundMe account is set up to help the family with mounting medical bills.