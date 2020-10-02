Family concerned with sinking grave marker at Denver cemetery

DENVER, (KDVR) — A Denver family is concerned with the state of a grave at Fairmount Cemetery.

Steve Bingaman says his great Aunt, Pauline Cronland, has been buried at the cemetery since 1999.

“We came to visit her, and her grave had sunk,” says Bingaman. “In the last few weeks they’ve just let it fill with grass clippings.”

Bingaman showed the Problem Solvers photos of the grave barely visible in recent weeks.

“You wouldn’t even know there was a grave here,” he says.

Bingaman says another family grave at the cemetery was lifted back to ground level, and he’s hoping Fairmount will do the same with this one.

“I contacted the cemetery several times over the year, got excuses about the ground being too frozen, and there’s no vault under there,” he says.

Calls and emails to Fairmount Cemetery were not immediately returned.

“It’s their job to maintain these graves, and you would think it would be their responsibility. It should be up at height, and it should be obvious people are buried,” Bingaman says.