Family asks for public’s help finding 65-year-old Aurora man

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a 65-year-old Aurora man is hoping the public can help find him.

Raul Aranda and his family don’t know what else to do. It’s been four weeks since Raul’s father, Jose “Freddy” Aranda, went missing.

The Aurora man was last seen leaving the Century Casino in Black Hawk on July 30. Investigators say his car was found about 13 miles up Apex Valley Road a week later, with witnesses in the area placing the car at that location days after he went missing.

“It’s scary. You know, I would never imagine my dad being up there,” Raul Aranda said. “He left his phone behind.”

Investigators tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers they searched the area in remote Gilpin County several times. Aranda and his family have canvassed the neighborhood, knocking on doors and posting flyers to do anything to generate leads.

“Just let the detectives know or call the sheriff’s department or Aurora PD,” Aranda said. “We need help from the gaming community.”

Aranda lives near the 3500 block of South Fairplay Way in Aurora.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.