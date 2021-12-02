Expanded free COVID-19 testing on horizon in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Part of President Biden’s new COVID-19 plan includes free at-home tests and options at community health centers for those who are not insured. The expanded testing measures won’t kick in until next month.

Until then, the Problem Solvers found that the current testing landscape in Denver is a complicated one.

“In the beginning, when COVID-19 first started kicking in, they had a lot of these stations [where] you could just go up to and automatically get a test done … apparently now you have to get an appointment,” said Samantha Hudson who was attempting to be tested outside Denver’s Union Station on Thursday. “It is a little stressful.”

Hudson, whose husband had a possible exposure, spent Thursday on the move searching for her best option.

“We’re going to go to Walmart and pay 20-something dollars for a COVID test,” she said referring to an at-home testing kit

A simple Google search often leads to confusion over testing locations that were open but have now closed. Others have found big brand names like Walgreens and CVS suffering from limited scheduling times, depending on location.

“It’s kind of all over the place,” said Garrett Bishop who was tested Thursday outside Union Station. “I even googled, ‘Union Station COVID check,’ knowing that this was here, and it was just kind of all over the place.”

Bishop told the Problem Solvers he was able to get a free test Thursday at the Union Station location. The same went for Robin and Savannah Wood who flew into the Mile High City Thursday morning.

“[We] had to scan something, type in my info, and wait under a tent,” Savannah said. “Less than five minutes.”

President Biden said he wants to make it even easier on those in search of testing options.

“This winter, we’re going to make free at-home tests more available to Americans than ever before,” Biden said during a Thursday announcement before federal health officials.

His plan requires insurance providers to pick up the tab for those at-home tests and paves the way for those same services at community health centers for those who are not insured.

Colorado is already ahead of the game when it comes to free at-home testing. The state allows Coloradans to request a kit by filling out a form on the state health department website.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tells CDPHE over-the-counter tests will be sent to Denver Health and Sunrise Community Health. The state said there are more than 145 free community testing centers across Colorado.