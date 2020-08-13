Englewood family loses everything after fire sprinklers flood apartment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — George Miller and his family have spent the last couple of days throwing out just about everything.

Clothes, shoes, furniture and electronics are all soaked and water-logged after an accident Friday night.

“I was cooking dinner,” Miller said. “Frying fish.”

Miller says he sat down after cooking, and all the sudden, the fire sprinkler went off.

“I’m trying to breathe, and I’m thinking I’m drowning standing up, because there’s so much water coming down with so much pressure,” Miller said.

Denver Fire Department investigators tell the Problem Solvers there was evidence a pan was burned in the sink, and there may have been an oil fire. Firefighters say always cover these fires with a lid to snuff them out, and don’t put them under water in the sink.

The apartment flooded, as Denver Fire worked with Miller to push water out of his space, but at that point, the damage was done.

Now, Miller and his two daughters are working to dry out the apartment, and he’s in need of help.

“I’ve had cornea transplants on my left and right eye, which is why they deemed me disabled,” Miller said.

On a fixed income, and with no renter’s insurance, Miller is backed into a corner, admitting he’s learned from the whole situation.

“If you don’t have renter’s insurance, my advice is to get some ASAP, because you never know,” Miller said.

Meanwhile, the community has stepped up to make sure the family is made whole, donating food to stock their fridge and creating a GoFundMe to replace the damaged furniture.

“I was thinking people don’t exist like this anymore,” Miller said. “I mean, they pop up like angels.”