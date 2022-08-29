DENVER (KDVR) — An anonymous Denver Human Services employee emailed the Problem Solvers about a few scary incidents at the Denver Human Services building that occurred this month.

Denver police said last Friday they arrested 36-year-old Milton Pinzon-Mijangos who broke several windows, which are now boarded up. Police are also looking into an unrelated threat made by someone who said they planned on damaging the building the same day.

Monday, FOX31 went to the DHS building on 12th and Federal Boulevard and saw multiple shattered windows, now boarded up.

The anonymous email said this all happened during office hours and employees were confused and terrified. It also states the department did not have an escape plan and has not addressed the incident with employees.

Meanwhile, the tipster also told the Problem Solvers about an employee picnic that was canceled a few weeks ago due to another threat.

A DHS spokesperson confirmed this threat and said they postponed the event, “out of an abundance of caution, but the nature of the threat was determined to be unviable by DPD.”

The Problem Solvers also asked the department if there are any changes on the horizon regarding employee safety. We’re still waiting to hear back.