Elitch Gardens’ new youth supervision policy frustrates parents

DENVER (KDVR) — Some parents are still adjusting to the new youth supervision policy at Elitch Gardens.

The company said the policy is designed to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for families.

Kelli, the mother of a 14-year-old, said she enjoys the proximity of the park, which provides safe, fun activities for her teenager. Like many other parents, she is concerned about available time to chaperone her child in accordance with the new policy.

“I work, her dad works,” Kelli said.

The park’s new policy requires those aged 15 and under to be accompanied by an adult chaperone over the age of 21.

Beginning at 3 p.m., guests aged 16 to 17 must also be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.

Kelli contacted the Problem Solvers because she was concerned about receiving a refund.

“She hasn’t spent the money yet. I want the money back. It’s a tank of gas for my car,” Kelli said.

The Problem Solvers contacted Elitch Gardens. Management responded right away and contacted Kelli.

What they told her: “Will reduce your season pass rate for about 50%, and then we will send you the $34 that’s on your daughters wrist band,” Kelli said.

A park spokesperson told the Problem Solvers that parents with concerns about the new youth supervision policy should contact customer service.

Adult chaperones must be able to provide valid identification, including a photograph and date of birth.