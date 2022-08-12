BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of defendants facing manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain will appear in an Adams County court Friday afternoon.

Two people who served as Aurora paramedics and three who worked as Aurora police officers when McClain was physically restrained and injected with ketamine prior to his death, will formally enter a plea in the case.

Jeremy Cooper, Pete Cichuniec, Randy Roedema, Jason Rosenblatt, and Nathan Woodyard will face a judge during their 1:30 p.m. hearing.

A grand jury indicted the five people on 32 charges last year.

“City leaders thank the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the members of the Grand Jury for their commitment to a resolution. We respect the judicial process and ask that everyone else do the same. The city has cooperated fully with the Attorney General’s Office and its investigators throughout their thorough and thoughtful work,” Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said at the time of the indictment.

FOX31 also talked to McClain’s father, LaWayne Mosley, at the time of the indictment.

“Nothing will bring back my son, but I am thankful that his killers will finally be held accountable,” Mosley said.

FOX31 provided in-depth coverage on the use of ketamine, and a new law limiting a paramedic’s use of the sedative and prohibiting police officers from influencing the drug’s use on a person was put in place last summer.