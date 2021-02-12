Elbert Co. developer won’t have to build 6 miles of road, despite neighborhood objections

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KDVR) — Despite overwhelming opposition from neighbors, Elbert County’s three commissioners approved a request by a local developer that will save him more than $6 million in road work.

Jim Marshall had been on the legal hook for more than a decade to help build 16.5 miles of road surrounding the Spring Valley Ranch subdivision north of Elizabeth, Colorado.

The subdivision has been permitted for 1,786 homes. Marshall was supposed to build the roads in exchange for all the housing permits.

But this week, county commissioners reduced Marshall’s road obligations to about 10 miles.

Out of 205 people who sent letters to the county commissioners, 181 opposed Marshall’s amendment and the majority of those who showed up in-person at the hearing also voiced opposition to letting the developer chance the terms of his contract.

The Problem Solvers’ original report on this story aired Tuesday.

Residents like Candance Head-Dylla, who lives in the nearby Meadows Station subdivision, have been outspoken critics of the amendment because she said it would shift responsibility for funding some 6 miles of roads to taxpayers.

“They accused us of being anti-development, anti-progress — we’re actually just the opposite. We have no problem with development. We would like to build the extra road that he’s on the book right now to build,” said Head-Dylla.