EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — When Adam Fresquez was shot dead in a Tesla charging station parking lot on May 3, 2023, it might not have been the first time the 33-year-old was the alleged aggressor in a case of road rage.

Two weeks before Fresquez was killed, the Problem Solvers have learned through law enforcement sources that Edgewater police believe Fresquez may have been the driver referenced in a Denver 911 call made on April 19, 2023.

FOX31 obtained the 911 call through a public records request. A driver can be heard telling a Denver dispatch operator: “I look in my rearview mirror and he comes speeding down Colfax in the middle lane … pointed a gun at me, he pointed a gun at me and I just ducked.”

The Problem Solvers have agreed not to share the identity of the driver who called 911, because he said he feared retaliation from the family of Fresquez.

The driver told FOX31 he was driving east on Colfax Avenue near East High School when he became the target of road rage for reasons he still doesn’t understand.

The driver said he called the Edgewater Police Department after seeing the Fresquez shooting on the news to tell detectives he thought he recognized Fresquez as the same man who pointed a gun at him two weeks earlier on Colfax.

Adam Fresquez, left, was shot dead by Jeremy Smith (right) (Photo credits: Fresquez family, KDVR)

Prior cases in focus in road rage investigation

Law enforcement sources told the Problem Solvers that Edgewater police felt the tip had merit because of what the driver shared during his 911 call.

In one clip, the driver tells 911: “This guy was in front of me in a gold Tesla, and he has temporary tags on it. I can’t get the number, but the expiration date was June the 6th.”

Fresquez actually drove a silver Tesla, but police sources say it’s possible the witness got the car color wrong based on the sunlight that day. But police did learn Fresquez drove a Tesla with temporary tags that expired June 6.

Just the day before Fresquez was killed — May 2 — the Problem Solvers have learned Fresquez was ticketed by the Arvada Police Department for driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit in his silver Tesla.

Jeremy Smith, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of Fresquez in Edgewater.

In an exclusive interview from the Jefferson County Detention Center, Smith told the Problem Solvers he acted in self-defense: “I felt like I was going to die … if I waited even a moment longer” to pull the trigger.

Smith said Fresquez followed his Tesla toward the electrical vehicle charging station lot and pulled in front of him to park first after a road rage incident.

According to the arrest affidavit for Smith, a witness told Edgewater police that Fresquez was screaming at Smith: “Get the f— out of the car.” The person was slapping the windows of the car and kept saying, “Get the f— out of the car.”

A deadly shooting at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater. is under investigation. (KDVR)

Self-defense claims for accused road rage shooter

An autopsy report for Fresquez showed cocaine and fentanyl in his bloodstream on the day he was shot dead. Police say they also found a baggie containing cocaine in the coin pocket of Fresquez’s pants, and in another pocket, a baggie containing six fentanyl pills with the imprint “M-30.”

Smith told the Problem Solvers he suspected Fresquez was on drugs because he appeared irrationally enraged when he confronted Smith in the parking lot.

“Next thing I look up, you know, and he’s like walking, you know, straight at me, like with a gun, you know, you know, pointed, you know, I mean, right in my face.”

Smith insisted he acted in self-defense: “He gave me an ultimatum … he told me to get out of the car or he’s going to shoot me in my face.”

“This is all self-defense. I mean, why is the victim being victimized?” said Sherry Smith, the mother of Jeremy Smith.

She told the Problem Solvers she still can’t believe her son is in jail on a $300,000 bond that the family can’t afford to post.

“I’m sorry for Adam’s family. I’m sorry for Adam’s wife and Adam’s children. I’m sorry, but Adam put himself in this situation. He didn’t have to. My son tried his best to try to talk him down,” Sherry Smith said.

Jeremy Smith told FOX31 he did try to talk Fresquez down, and when that failed, attempted less lethal force by using pepper spray: “I tried to mace him, and then he just ducked out of the way.”

Moments later, Smith said he fired twice from his 37 Glock .45-caliber handgun because he thought the first shot missed.

He told the Problem Solvers it could be monumental for his defense if a jury learns Fresquez may have pointed a gun at another driver just two weeks before his death.

“I believe it’s extremely important,” Smith said. “You know, it definitely shows like a pattern of, you know, destructive behavior.”

Sherry Smith said if a jury is allowed to hear that Fresquez was possibly involved in a road rage case just two weeks before the case involving her son, the jury might think “that this boy has a very short fuse.”

Jeremy Smith is charged in the shooting death of Adam Fresquez at an Edgewater Tesla charging station (KDVR)

Could another road rage case affect the trial?

FOX31 legal analyst and defense attorney Chris Decker said the prior road rage case could be very helpful to Smith’s claim of self-defense.

“Defense will claim that this is a relevant character trait, losing one’s temper, getting angry and becoming outraged merely based on a driving situation … I can tell you, if the jury hears that information, it will be impactful to them,” Decker said.

George Brauchler, the former 18th Judicial District attorney, agrees.

“Let’s be honest: You hear that a guy has engaged in road rage in a similar manner, same car, similar area recently. That’s going to make you think this dude’s got a temper problem. I can see what happened here,” said Brauchler, FOX31 legal analyst.

A judge may decide what Fresquez might have done two weeks earlier isn’t relevant, but there is something else Fresquez did just moments before he was shot that could be very relevant.

Jeremy Smith told the Problem Solvers Fresquez racked his loaded 9mm handgun when he approached Smith, causing a bullet to eject from the chamber and fall to the ground.

Smith’s arrest affidavit states investigators found a 9mm round on the ground that laboratory tests confirm came from Fresquez’s handgun.

“It says he’s getting ready to, you know, to kill. I mean, he wanted to, you know, have a bullet ready,” Smith said.

Brauchler agreed: “It showed that he was, in my opinion, engaging in threatening behavior. To rack a round when one was already racked is a message to the other person that I intend to use this for lethal purposes.”

Adam Michael Fresquez was killed May 3 after a shooting at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater (Credit: Edgewater Police Department on behalf of Adam Fresquez’s family)

Victim’s family: Bullets entered his back side

“My son is innocent,” Sherry Smith said. “This is not my son’s fault. My son is in jail for what he did. But if he hadn’t had done it, it would have been my son’s life.”

“Like from I went through, you know, I just didn’t see how they could, you know, see me as a, you know, as a criminal,” Jeremy Smith said.

Fresquez’s sister initially agreed to interview with the Problem Solvers but changed her mind the day before the scheduled interview. She did acknowledge the family was told Fresquez might have been involved in a prior road rage case two weeks earlier, but they were not convinced.

Fresquez’s family believes the murder charges filed against Smith are appropriate because he was shot twice, and the autopsy report showed both bullets entered his back side. In addition, the autopsy report stated Fresquez’s handgun was in his waistband when officers and medics found him on the ground.

A spokeswoman for Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King acknowledged that prosecutors were aware of the possibility that Fresquez may have been involved in a prior road rage case but because of the pending charges would not comment on the decision to charge Smith anyway.

Smith is due in court on Jan. 11 for his preliminary hearing.