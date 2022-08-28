DENVER (KDVR) — The popularity of electric bikes is growing in the metro area and the next City of Denver E-bike rebate event is Sept. 6.

Denver residents can sign up for a voucher that can be used to save hundreds of dollars at a participating store. A limited number of rebate vouchers are available.

FOX31 spoke with E-bike riders who say they love the options offered by a powered bike.

“I rented an E-bike for the day and it was a fantastic way to explore a larger area,” Kyle said.

Others say the bike offers freedom from parking and ride share costs.

“Compared to the cost of registering your car and paying for gas and the bike will pay for itself,” K.C.

Michael Fritz of Pedego Electric Bikes in Denver said.



Fritz told the Problem Solvers he is proud to participate in the rebate program and be a part of introducing new riders to the world of E-biking.

“Just bring that voucher to me and I take the price off the bike right then and there, it’s not a retroactive rebate,” he said.

The vouchers can save between $400 and $1,700 at participating stores.

Fritz encourages those who are curious about E-bikes to rent a model and take it for test run in order to get a good feel for the experience.

Pedego offers a variety of bikes for every skill level in addition to cargo bikes.

Fritz said the bikes are safe and fun for all riders, however those with health problems should make sure they are properly trained since electric bikes can be heavier than the standard bicycle.

“If they’ve got dexterity issues if they’ve got issues with just getting on a regular bike,” he said.

When budgeting for an E-bike it’s important to factor in the cost of maintenance and accessories.

How much money a rider saves can depend on how often the bike is used and the distance traveled.

For more information visit the City of Denver’s website.