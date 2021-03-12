Drivers advised to avoid Foothills and remote roadways this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Despite warnings urging drivers to stay off the roads this weekend, plenty of Coloradans will still find themselves behind the wheel for one reason or another.

Which is why local rescue and recovery groups want to remind motorists to take it slow, especially in certain parts of our state.

Volunteers at Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery are especially concerned about the incoming storm.

“A snowstorm like this is going to be pretty difficult to travel anywhere in,” said Justin King, a member of the group.

The volunteers are part of a non-profit group with members spread out across the state who will help recover stranded drivers free of charge.

Typically the group receives 3-4 calls a week from people seeking assistance, but this weekend they’re estimating that number to jump above 100 calls for help.

“When you get into this kind of snow, that’s some next level stuff that you really need to be prepared for. Like if you’re going out somewhere, you need to have some stuff in your vehicles for an extended period of time. Because help may not be coming in a reasonable time,” King said.

Because of this, volunteers are ramping up their medical transports for both Saturday and Sunday.

While they wish everyone would simply stay safe at home this weekend, they know there will be several Coloradans driving around.

One of the major issues they’re concerned about is how wet and heavy all of this snow could be.

“Vehicles, they’ll tend to pack it down and kind of like float half-way on it and your tires don’t make contact with the ground and you spin your tires and you get stuck in that snow because you’re literally like sitting on it like a beached whale,” said King.

