AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — It seems everything is automated these days, from automatic teller machines to automated car washes. But what if something goes wrong? How do you protect your property and your money?

Rhonda Marshall submitted that question to the FOX31 Problem Solvers after her rearview mirror was damaged at Cobblestone Car Wash, near 38th Street and Tower Road in Aurora.

“It is part of the car that you need to drive, so it was upsetting. But I’m thinking they’ll take care of it,” Marshall said.

Marshall quickly completed the claims process but became frustrated when she learned her repair bill would not be covered, even though she took a video showing a piece of broken equipment clearly causing the damage.

“You couldn’t dispute it,” Marshall said.

Two other drivers who entered the car wash after Marshall made similar complaints, but all told FOX31 they did not have calls and messages returned.

The Problem Solvers reached out to them and to the Cobblestone Car Wash corporate office in Scottsdale, Arizona, and asked for an investigation.

A company spokesperson said the corporate office was not aware of the incident and found the onsite management did not handle the issue correctly. Cobblestone acted immediately to rectify the mistake, reaching out to Marshall with a personal call.

“If you had not contacted them and had them to get in touch with us, we’d still be dealing with this” said Marshall, who was happy to hear from a top executive.

Learn the damage policy for any service

Consumers should make sure to understand the damage policy before using any service. If damage occurs, make sure to document it with pictures and video and file a claim immediately.

Companies are not responsible for damage to parts that are already loose and utilize pictures and video to document what happens on their property as well.