DPS schedules vaccine clinics for students age 16 and older

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools is partnering with local health care providers to offer vaccines to all students age 16 and older.

“We are hoping to serve up to about 6,000 vaccine appointments, depending on vaccine supply,” Lauren Dunn, senior advisor to the DPS superintendent, said.

Dunn says the supply will all be Pfizer at Denver Health’s clinic. For those who can’t make those clinics, Children’s Hospital will also be providing vaccination clinics for students and eligible family members.

“Children’s Hospital of Colorado has shifted their clinic to be a Pfizer-only clinic to support students across the area in getting vaccines as well,” Dunn said.

“The timing’s perfect,” DPS parent Tyler Carlson said. “We signed her [his 16-year-old daughter] up for four different locations because it’s hard to get vaccinations right now so the clinics will be very helpful.”

Dunn tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that plans to increase access for students may continue beyond these initial clinics.

“We are interested in doing everything we can to increase access to our school communities,” Dunn said. “We know that the 12 to 15 age group is currently being studied, and we are seeing some promising results there. Should that group become eligible, we do anticipate that we will be able to continue providing access.”

“I think it’s fantastic, it’s nice to see DPS doing something proactive to help the students,” Carlson said.

FOX31 reached out to other districts in the metro area to ask about vaccination clinic plans. Cherry Creek and Jefferson County Schools say they are working on upcoming plans for student vaccination clinics, as well.

All DPS vaccines are free and clinics are listed below.

Denver Health will be providing vaccination clinics at:

Evie Dennis Campus: First dose – Saturday, April 17; second dose – Saturday, May 8

Abraham Lincoln High School: First dose – Sunday, April 18; second dose – Sunday, May 9

South High School: First dose – Saturday, April 24; second dose – Saturday, May 1

Manual High School: First dose – Sunday, April 25; second dose – Sunday, May 16

North High School: First dose – Saturday, May 1; second dose – Saturday, May 22

East High School: First dose – Sunday, May 2; second dose – Sunday, May 23

For more information email: COVID_Vaccine@dhha.org

Children’s Hospital will also be providing vaccination clinics for students and eligible family members.