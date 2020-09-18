Douglas County School Board letter to superintendent shows he was accused of ‘improper conduct’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Former Douglas County School District Superintendent Thomas Tucker was placed on leave days before his resignation due to accusations of “improper conduct,” according to a letter sent to Tucker from School Board President David Ray.

“This paid administrative leave is not disciplinary in nature but is for the purpose of protecting your rights as well as the interests of the district during the investigative period,” Ray’s letter states.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers obtained the letter dated Sept. 3, 2020 through an open records request.

READ: Letter from School Board to Superintendent Thomas Tucker

Ray’s letter to Tucker pertains to alleged “improper conduct” and does not say what type of investigation Tucker is under.

Tucker remains on paid administrative leave, which began Sept. 2, according to the district.

Tucker resigned during an emergency meeting on Sept. 8, citing family matters. Tucker’s family resides near Cincinnati, where he previously worked.

Ray also told the superintendent in the letter, “…you are not to be in contact with district students, parents, or employees.”

Tucker started at the position in April 2018 with a salary of $258,420. His contract included a 3.5% raise in 2019 with 35 days of personal time off.