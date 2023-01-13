CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County Treasurer Dave Gill has his handgun back after the loaded weapon was left in the men’s bathroom of the Philip Miller Building, where the treasurer’s office is located.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the gun was found in the handicapped stall of the men’s bathroom at around 7:30 pm on the night of Dec. 29 by a staff member of the cleaning crew.

A deputy took the firearm and placed it into the department’s evidence room and booked it as found property.

About an hour and a half later, a department spokeswoman said Dave Gill, the county treasurer, reported that he had misplaced his weapon. Deputies were able to determine the weapon was his and allowed him to retrieve it the next day.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said no law was violated so Gill was not cited with any offense.

When reached by email, Gill simply told FOX31, “The facts and associated details you seek are available in the report you have received from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.”

Last week, Colorado State Representative Ron Weinberg reported that two of his handguns were stolen from his car while it was parked outside the state capitol.

The Loveland Republican told the Colorado Sun the guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks.