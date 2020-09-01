Dog put down after falling into water gully at Cherry Creek Dog Park

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado woman had to have her dog put down after it sustained injuries from falling through a water gully at Cherry Creek Dog Park.

The dog was in the off-leash area of the dog park running around when it discovered the gully.

The woman posted about the experience on the social media website, ‘Nextdoor’.

“Rocky ran ahead and apparently there is a water drainage gulch that was covered by overgrown weeds a few feet tall. Due to the gulch being hidden by overgrown weeds, he didn’t have the vision/depth perception to see and he fell in the gulch. Rocky couldn’t move- she called the Park rangers and my husband who was 5 minutes away- they met her at the park. The 3 park rangers lifted Rocky (70lbs) out of the gulch and into their vehicle and loaded him into my husbands car. He went to the vet and an X-ray was performed- he broke his spine and was paralyzed,” Aprille, the owner posted.

According to Aprille, Rocky was rushed to the animal hospital.

A veterinarian ran an X-ray and discovered Rocky’s spine was broken and the pup was now paralyzed.

“Heart broken, the vet advised that he needed to be put down. We lost our pet and are heart broken. We are filing a report with CCDP in hopes that the weeds can be mowed/maintained so this doesn’t happen to anyone else’s pet,” Aprille said in the post.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife manages Cherry Creek Dog Park.

“It’s the first one that park staff know of a dog being injured by running into one of those gullies,” said Jason Clay, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

According to Clay, those weren’t weeds growing around the gully. They’re actually natural vegetation that’s helping the land from eroding.

“Since it’s natural vegetation and not weeds, it’s not something staff plans to mow – and you really can’t mow a gully either,” Clay said.

Instead, Colorado Parks & Wildlife wants to remind owners they are responsible for their pets while visiting the dog park.

“People do have to be cautious and keep themselves safe while out recreating,” Clay said.