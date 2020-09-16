DMV late fee exceptions confuse some Colorado drivers

DENVER (KDVR) — Drivers have been getting a break on registration late fees during the pandemic but now there is some confusion over how much may be due.

Kevin Glover contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers when he discovered charges for registration late fees he thought were actually waived through last month.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted, absolutely flabbergasted,” he said.

The Problem Solvers looked into it and found the state Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) only waived late fees through June 30. It was up to each county as to whether to actually participate, since some offices did not close because of the pandemic.

A DMV spokesperson tells FOX31 if you registered in a participating county office after July 1, the county would have to waive late fees for March, April, May and June.

Glover had his fees waived, which he describes as a total relief.

“It is an extra $100 out of my pocket that I really didn’t have because we’re in a pandemic, my hours were cut,” he said.

The DMV tells the Problem Solvers if you received late fees during March through June after registering online, you can request a refund based on the COVID waiver. Contact your county’s website for specific information.