CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A disabled resident in Castle Rock told FOX31, that it’s taken months to have stairs at her apartment complex repaired. Now that the stairs have been patched up, she is worried that they are still unsafe.

Tricia Caldwell contacted the Problem Solvers after failing to get answers from her property management company.

“I was scared, I’m disabled, my mother’s disabled,” she said.

FOX31 found notices posted on the property threatening of a city water shut off unless a required inspection was completed.

The Problem Solvers contacted Atlas Real Estate, which provided a response explaining that the inspection was due at the end of the month and scheduled to occur on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The company said residents were properly notified.

Caldwell said a crew did visit the site to repair the stairs, but the bannisters are shaky and the stairs do not appear to be stable.

The company told FOX31, a crew will visit the area on Tuesday to inspect the patched up stairs and ensure there are no safety risks.