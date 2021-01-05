Disabled residents unable to leave building for days due to elevators not working

DENVER (KDVR) — Disabled residents living in a Denver housing high rise contacted FOX31 for help after broken elevators left them stuck for days.

Since Saturday, Dorothy Tietz tells Problem Solvers she and her dog have been stuck five floors up at the Renaissance Uptown Lofts.

“If we are handicapped, we can’t get out of here,” Tietz said, adding “We can’t get fresh air. I’d like to go out and take my dog out at least.”

Her nurse said she witnessed another wheelchair bound resident stuck in the lobby on the way in Monday morning.

“He’s in a wheelchair, he doesn’t walk, he was a puddle of urine, feces, I saw it,” the nurse who wishes to remain anonymous said, adding “I was very, very upset. I told her this is the last straw.”

Problem Solvers requested calls for service from Denver Fire Department concerning elevator issues at the building. On Jan. 2, a report from a service call for a man stating he could not get up to his apartment explains crews had to shut power to both elevators Friday for a defect and a company was needed to fix the issue.

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless is in charge of the housing complex. A spokesperson sent Problem Solvers the following statement about the issue:

“We learned of the issue with the elevators over the weekend and immediately called the repair company who is on-site today hoping to resolve the issue and get the elevators up and running as soon as possible. We recognize how difficult this can be on our residents and are hoping to have the issues resolved soon. We have tried to reach out to all the residents to see if we can assist with personal and specific needs and have offered to re-locate people to motel rooms while the repairs are finalized. The health, safety, and comfort of our residents is a top priority for us at all times and we are sorry for the inconvenience and stress that this has caused.”

At 4 p.m. Monday, a spokesperson for the Coalition stated both elevators are now fixed.