Disabled Fort Collins woman’s bike stolen for third time

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins woman is reaching out to the Problem Solvers after her 21-year-old disabled daughter’s tricycle was stolen for the third time.

“Within six years it’s been stolen three times,” said Tarah Garza. “Just laughing about it, because what else am I going to do?”

Garza’s daughter Juno has cerebral palsy and Little’s Disease, which severely impacts her ability to walk. She uses the large white tricycle — a gift from family friends — to get to her job and move around town.

The bike was stolen for a second time just a month ago, when some friends spotted it around town over the weekend. The family was getting ready to buy a stronger lock, and even thought about slapping a GPS on it, but just four days later, it was stolen again.

“For my daughter, that’s a portion of her living,” Garza said. “That’s like taking away her freedom.”

Garza filed a report with Fort Collins Police Services.

Anyone who has information or has spotted the large white tricycle around northern Colorado is asked to reach out to police.

“You don’t know what people are going through,” Garza said. “You don’t know what their circumstances are.”