Denver woman searches for stolen family photos

DENVER (KDVR) — Moving to Denver from upstate New York was a big change for Tammy Santerre. The 25-hour drive from Cortland, New York to Colorado was a journey, but well worth it to be with her family.

“I came here to be with my son and my son-in-law,” Santerre said.

Unpacking a moving truck with all her belongings was a process, only leaving a few containers in the truck Tuesday night to be sent to storage in the morning.

But when her family woke up Wednesday, there was an unfortunate turn in her move to the Mile High City.

“Just immediately it was heartbreaking and I just broke down because they’re pictures, they’re my memories,” Santerre said.

Someone broke into their locked moving truck in the back alley of their apartment complex off Broadway downtown. The containers were holding hundreds of family photos and Christmas decorations.

“All of my life pictures,” Santerre said. “My mother, my grandparents, all of my son’s pictures of when he grew up, his first Christmas, everything.”

Santerre spent the day searching all over, in the off chance the thief realized what they took and left it behind.

“I decided to walk, oh, a few blocks, in the alleys and looking in dumpsters,” Santerre said. “Maybe someone will find them and find me.”

Her family filed a report with Denver police, but is just asking for the photos back, no questions asked.

“You just tell me where and I will get them,” Santerre said. “I don’t want to prosecute, I just want my pictures back. That was all that was in there. Nothing valuable to anyone but me.”

Anyone with tips can send them to the Problem Solvers at: kdvrproblemsolvers@kdvr.com.