Denver summer water restrictions are in effect; here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — With an abundance of rain and late-season snow, many wonder why water restrictions are in place this summer in the metro Denver area.

Denver Water tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers taking action now is an important step toward preventing drought conditions.

It all has to do with where we get our water from.

“We’ve had wonderful rains here, as everyone knows, so it might lead one to think, ‘Why are there watering rules? I should be able to water as much as I want, because we’ve had so much moisture,'” said Todd Hartman, a Denver Water spokesperson. “But half of our water comes from the Colorado River basin, and over there — that area’s in extreme drought.”

Hartman emphasizes that each resident can make a difference.

“Across thousands and thousands of residences and households, it goes a long way” he said.

Current watering restrictions require residents to water no more than three times a week and only before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to prevent evaporation.

Sprinklers should not spread water on the sidewalk or asphalt.

Hartman told the Problem Solvers strategic planting and watering can be very effective when it comes to conserving.

Grass and plants in shaded areas require less water. A sprinkler timer helps to control how much water you use.

Homeowner Fortino Mirelez said he is proud of his beautifully landscaped lawn.

“It is pretty rewarding, especially after a hard day’s work,” he said.

He adds that he carefully follows watering guidelines so everyone can have a chance to enjoy a lovely lawn and garden.

“We’ve got to look out for our future generations,” Mirelez said.

Get more information about Denver’s water use rules here.