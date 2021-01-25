Denver residents eyeing vacations within a 3 hour drive

DENVER (KDVR) — New data shows many Denverites are planning to vacation closer to home over the next three months.

Specifically within a three hour drive from the Mile High City, according to VacationHomeRents.com.

The website compiled data by looking at what Denver-area locals have been searching and booking for travel so far this year.

The top 5 destinations include: Colorado Springs, Whitney Peak (Eagle County), Shrine Pass, Red Cliff and Gilman (Eagle County).

Condo prices vary based on location, but the website shows an average cost of about $250 a night.

The data also shows waterfront cabins are currently the most popular booking options among those five locations.

The top selected amenity in those locations: a hot tub.