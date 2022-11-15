DENVER (KDVR) — Several Denver renters contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers on Tuesday because they were without heat.

Property managers at the Kentom on 15th Avenue and Grant Street said a technician was working on the issue all day and got the heat working again. However, they said it could take several hours for impacted residents to feel the heat coming from the radiators in their apartments.

Tuesday afternoon, the thermometer in Kimberly Egan’s apartment read just shy of 60 degrees. Egan said she’s been without heat off and on throughout the month. Most recently, she’s had no heat since Saturday.

“I’m sleeping at night with a down comforter and at least three quilts and then I’m sleeping with pajamas on and a hat pulled down over my ears because it gets really chilly, and the cats all cuddle right next to my ears as well, but yeah it gets pretty cold in here,” Egan said.

Other residents say they are using space heaters and blankets to stay warm. Some say they have filed multiple maintenance request forms and even contacted the local health department.

Urban American, the property management company, sent a statement. The spokesperson for the building owner said, “We experienced issues with the boiler at The Kenton and immediately called a mechanic to address the issue. We issued portable, oil-filled radiators to residents as we waited for help. The problem has been rectified and the heat is now restored. Urban American is deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our residents. We appreciate their patience during this unfortunate cold snap and issue. “