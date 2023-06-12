DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver’s response on Monday to a report of a homeless encampment downtown was much better compared to a few months ago.

Last week, the Problem Solvers shared the story of a machete attack committed by a homeless man against the owner of a methadone clinic at 2217 Champa St.

In that incident, the owner and the manager of the Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center had called Denver’s non-emergency dispatch and made an online report about a homeless tent outside the business on Feb. 6 but received no response from the city.

The owner, Lou Charara, called 911 again on Feb. 8 to complain about the homeless tent. As he was on the phone, he was attacked by a machete-wielding man, who had been living in the homeless tent.

The attacker still has not been caught.

New encampment at machete attack site

Over the weekend, a new encampment of five tents popped up outside the methadone clinic.

Roman Oleksyn, manager of the clinic, told the Problem Solvers he called 911 at 6:45 a.m. and again at 8:45 a.m. Monday, and this time, he said city workers responded by 9:10 a.m.

“So there was a homeless outreach team and a few police officers, and they made all the tents move, they cleaned up the trash. And, you know, that’s the response that I feel that should be happening.”

Oleksyn said he doesn’t know if the prior FOX31 story from last week is why the city responded so quickly this time but he said he did tell the dispatch operator what happened last time.

“I mean, publicity, I think it really helps. But hopefully, you know, we are getting on the right track of getting those issues solved,” Oleksyn said.

A spokeswoman for Denver’s Department of Public Safety said in an email the city’s response on Monday was unrelated to the 911 calls. Instead, she said the cleanup in the area of 22nd and Champa streets was previously scheduled, writing, “We have implemented 3-5 cleanings a week of this area due to worsening conditions. We receive approximately 75-120 encampment complaints every day.”