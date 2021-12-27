Spirit of giving continues for Denver police officer battling cancer

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer this year, had a very special Christmas, thanks to her law enforcement family and a local business who gave her peace of mind.

Georgia Cameron became a Denver police officer four years ago to help others, not knowing she would be the one in need of help. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in March.

“I’ve had five months of chemotherapy. I’ve had a total of three surgeries. I have my double mastectomy the day after tomorrow. It’s just been hard to be a single parent at home trying to make everything go,” Cameron said.

Her law enforcement family stepped in to make this Christmas extra special. Her fellow officers adopted Cameron and her family for the holidays. Jessica Seib helped coordinate everything.

“It was a team effort. Their wish list was so basic and heartbreaking. Georgia wants a new recliner to sleep in following her next two surgeries because hers is breaking. The Denver Police Officers Foundation took care of that. We ordered all the clothes for her kids and some extra toys,” Seib said.

They delivered the gifts in style, with a parade of patrol cars, motorcycles and a fire truck.

“We had basically our own Christmas parade,” Cameron said.

She said her children learned about the spirit of giving.

“They gave us dinner, gifts, essentials, snow boots, I mean little tiny things, but were really important. It was miraculous,” she said.

The only other thing on her wish list was new tires for her mother, who drives her three children to and from school while she recovers.

“They reached out and had it taken care of to my knowledge, within hours,” Cameron said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Big O Tires to help.

“When we were contacted and read what was going on, it was an instant ‘yes’ for us. We read it and knew it was the right time of year and right thing to do for the right person. We are really proud to be involved,” Matt Story, Big O Tires store owner said.

They replaced the worn-out tires on her mom’s car Monday morning.

“I’m really glad it hasn’t snowed much this year yet. These really wouldn’t be the safest tires for her and the kids to be on, so we are excited to be able to help out and make that improvement to the car,” Story said.

“Tires is one of those adult things you know you need to replace, but you never really budget for, which you should. You definitely need them,” Cameron said.

“I’m so used to being a helper, that I’m so overwhelmed by the amount of help that we’ve been getting. It’s been so phenomenal. I’m so thankful. I feel so blessed. Not just my police department family, not just first responder family, but truly everyone in the community came together to help us out. I can’t think of a better Christmas miracle than that,” Cameron added.

It’s a busy time of year for Big O Tires, with everyone getting ready for the impending snow, but they say they are proud to help officers like Cameron who serve and protect the community.

“I have heard they are big supporters of us. They will have my business for the rest of my life. I am so so thankful for what they have done for us,” Cameron said.

Cameron wants to encourage others to do monthly breast exams.

“You never know. I was 39, no family history. It can happen to anyone,” she said.