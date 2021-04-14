Denver Police chief to update community after critical independent monitor report

Denver (KDVR) – The police chief will give an update to Denver’s Citizen Oversight Board Wednesday night about department changes aimed at improving accountability.

“I expect a lot of questions from citizens. I know that there will be a lot of questions from members of the Citizen Oversight Board,” said Al Gardner, the chair of the Citizen Oversight Board.

Gardner said he frequently has been referred to a City of Denver website, where the police leaders have been documenting progress after the Office of the Independent Monitor criticized the police department’s response to the George Floyd Protests and made several recommendations for improvements.

Gardner said he is looking forward to hearing directly from the chief rather than reviewing the website for an update.

“These are big issues that have to be addressed. The community is very invested into the cadence and the importance of this, and we can’t just tell the community, ‘go click on this.’ We’re going to have to do more to let them know,” he said.

A FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation uncovered failures by the Denver Police Department and other responding agencies to follow their own Use of Force policies by thoroughly documenting the munitions that were deployed during the protests and the reasons for deployment.

Several citizens complained of severe injuries, including at least two who said they lost sight in an eye after being struck with a police projectile.

“They had weapons, those weapons were fired,” said Gardner. “The community is still very much interested in it. But my question is going to be around what are we doing to change culture?” he said. “It’s not necessarily about a black officer or a white officer because both type of officers are deeply embedded into a culture of policing that needs to be changed, and that’s what the citizens want to know. And that’s what I want to know. What are we doing to change that culture, because that’s the underlying problem.”

The Problem Solvers will bring an update after the meeting.