Denver Police: Be aware when using apartment parking garages

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers crime tends to increase during the warm weather months.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reports there were more than 200 robberies in the Denver area this year alone. Forty percent involved firearms.

Apartment garages can be a common target for thieves, police say it’s important to secure your belongings.

Charlene tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she is afraid to walk through her apartment garage after having her car broken into.

“I knew that somebody had been here and I didn’t know when,” she said.

Tenants’ rights attorney Eric Nesbitt tells the Problem Solvers while residents are entitled to live in a safe environment, how much security a landlord provides can depend on the location of the property.

“If the premises are in an area where it’s been unsafe or crime ridden there might me a greater duty for the landlord to provide some level of security,” he said.

Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas tells FOX31 it is important to monitor who enters shared garages and residents must be aware of their surroundings at all times.

“Often people will piggy back behind another car as they’re entering a garage so if you’re entering a garage you want to make sure that garage door closes behind you so no one follows you in who may not belong there,” he said.

Legal experts say make sure you are aware of security measures before you sign a lease. Never leave personal belongings in your car, document any damage with pictures and video then file a police report.