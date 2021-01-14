Denver police arrest man accused of assaulting Walgreens worker, dragging woman across floor

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a Walgreens employee and dragging at least one woman across the store’s floor.

Denver officers responded to the Walgreens at East Colfax Avenue and Race Street about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to look for a harassment suspect.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers began searching the area and found a man matching the suspect’s description about one block away on Colfax. They detained the man, who identified himself as 33-year-old Allen Jerome Lucas.

A Walgreens employee said Lucas dragged a woman across the store’s floor on Jan. 7. When an employee intervened, Lucas allegedly pushed the worker into a sales rack.

The worker who was assaulted and a witness identified Lucas as the perpetrator. The victim said he wanted to press charges.

Lucas is charged with simple assault.

He is believed to be the same man who chased nearly a dozen women in the Capitol Hill and Cheesman Park neighborhoods.

Police have not yet released Lucas’ mugshot, saying it may be needed for photo lineups in additional cases.

He is being held at the Denver Detention Center downtown.