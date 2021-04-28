Denver man forgives DPD officer who crashed into him; Officer accused of vehicular assault

DENVER (KDVR) — Christopher Cordova says he has no ill will toward Denver Police Officer Jacob Marsh, despite a wrong-way car crash that left Cordova with a broken leg.

“If you can’t forgive, you can’t move on and you can’t grow, that’s my belief,” said Cordova.

Officer Marsh was arrested Tuesday night for an investigative hold of vehicular assault.

The possible felony charge comes two weeks after Denver police said Marsh was in an unmarked patrol car following someone going the wrong way in the 4800 block of North Quebec Street.

Court documents obtained by the Problem Solvers state “Marsh was traveling 75 mph in a posted 45 mph zone” when he crashed head-on into a work truck driven by Cordova.

“Whether it was the correct way or the wrong way, I still believe he was doing his job. Do I think the gentleman needs to lose his job over this situation? I don’t,” said Cordova.

According to a Denver Police Department tweet from the date of the accident on April 13, Marsh suffered a broken hand.

Cordova said he hopes Marsh makes a complete recovery and hopes it’ll help the officer’s healing process to know that Cordova considers the crash more of an accident than a crime.

“I think that we learn from our mistakes. We teach others about our mistakes and we move on that’s what I truly believe,” said Cordova, before adding, “In the long run to be to totally honest, I’m glad it was me and nobody else.”

Marsh has been placed on unpaid leave as a result of the accusation and may face an internal investigation to determine if he had department permission to engage in a high-speed chase.

If convicted of vehicular assault, he could face a sentence ranging from probation to three years in prison.