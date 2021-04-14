Denver man diagnosed with blood clot following J&J vaccination

DENVER (KDVR) — Public health officials are warning about the rare side effect of women suffering blood clots following the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination.

On Wednesday, a 60-year-old Denver man said he too suffered a blood clot after receiving the J&J vaccine.

The man showed the FOX31 Problem Solvers medical documentation indicating he was treated at Centura Health’s Saint Anthony North Health Campus from April 8 to April 11. He said he was diagnosed with pulmonary emboli (a blood clot in a lung).

He first went to the hospital due to chest pain on April 1, just less than a month after getting the J&J vaccine. The man was inoculated against COVID-19 on March 6.

While current evidence points to women rarely suffering from blood clots, there are still many unknowns at play. There’s an ongoing federal investigation into the J&J vaccine.

The Problem Solvers are working to see if the hospital and public health officials are investigating.

This is a developing story.