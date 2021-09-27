Denver International Airport in need of workers, hosting job fair Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Long lines and lack of parking at Denver International Airport has been the story for travelers for several months, particularly in recent weeks. DIA said staffing shortages are to blame; it’s an issue they hope to fix with another job fair this Wednesday.

It’s the second job fair DIA is hosting this year, with over 1,500 jobs available.

“The pandemic obviously affected so many industries, including the aviation industry,” said Stephanie Figueroa with DIA. “We are experiencing some staffing shortages and you can see that from our concessions closed and longer lines, our shuttle lots are not open. It’s what we are hoping to achieve with our job fair.”

Fifty DIA employers including airlines, concessionaires, rental car companies, and the City of Denver. Part-time, full-time, hourly and salaried positions are available in various employment sectors.

“It ranges from concessions to airline employees, shuttle bus drivers, there is a slew of jobs,” said Figueroa.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the plaza that connects the Westin Hotel to the Jeppesen Terminal. Veterans may enter early at 10 a.m.

To view a current list of DIA job opportunities, visit jobs.flydenver.com.