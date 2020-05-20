Denver father, daughter jump on trailer as it is being stolen

DENVER (KDVR) — A father and daughter clung to a truck and trailer they depend on to make a living as thieves tried to shake them off.

Tim Hanna, 56, tells FOX31 he heard someone stealing his truck and welding trailer near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Alaska Place near the Denver-Lakewood border at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.

His daughter Layla says, “I heard him scream, ‘Is that my truck?'”

Layla and Tim then tried to stop the thieves by jumping on the trailer, but the two men kept driving, getting up to speeds of more than 50 mph.

“We was hanging on for dear life. They did everything they could to knock us off that trailer but they couldn’t do it,” Tim says.

Just like a scene out of an action film, Tim made his way to the cab. He says he was shocked to see the thieves had a weapon.

“He pulled a gun out and that was when I decided, this ain’t worth it. I just let him have it,” he said.

Tim and Layla then took the opportunity to jump from the truck.

“He was telling me, ‘Get off there” and I was like, ‘Yeah, I am. Give me a minute,’ you know,” Layla said.

Tim didn’t get a good description of the suspects but says he filed a report with Lakewood police. The truck is described as a 2001 Ford F-250, goldfish tan color with a buck sticker and ladder rack. A welder is in the back.

The truck’s license plate is CLO-301. The trailer’s license plate is 089-VDO.

Tim says it’s not something he would do again.

“I’m pretty tough but I’m not bulletproof,” he said.

Layla said, “Ultimately the only thing that matters is we’re safe.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Denver police.

Tim lost at least $40,000 worth of equipment.

If you would like to help, contact the Problem Solvers.