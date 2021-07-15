Study: 52% of Denver employers plan to add new, permanent positions to their staff

DENVER (KDVR) — While Colorado’s unemployment rate hovers around 6%, there’s new data out showing more than half of Denver employers plan to add new and permanent positions to their teams during the back half of 2021.

According to the global talent solutions firm Robert Half, 52% of metro-area employers plan to do so.

Many of these positions come with higher salaries and in some cases, incentives.

According to jobs experts in Denver, the biggest challenges companies face right now are finding candidates with the right skill sets and hiring quickly enough to land the best talent.

This was a big problem for employers prior to the pandemic, but experts say it’s an even larger issue now.

In order to snag good employees, roughly half of employers — 50% in Denver — say they’re offering sign-on bonuses to entice skilled workers to join their force, according to the research from Robert Half.

“I’ve been doing this with Robert Half for 17 years. And I have never seen the market so tight for good candidates and for skilled candidates. And we’re seeing it across the board in Colorado in all lines of business,” said Mala Saraogi, a Denver-based job expert with Robert Half. “Candidates are getting multiple offers. And they are expecting sign on bonuses, more paid time off, they’re looking for a work life balance, well being post-pandemic.”

The research also shows 67% of Denver employers are even broadening their search beyond their geography when faced with a lengthy hiring process.

Take a closer look at the new data from Robert Half.