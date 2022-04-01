DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer is facing two lawsuits for his alleged use of force during a George Floyd protest in 2020, and the Problem Solvers learned this isn’t the first time he’s been accused in such a case.

Officer Greg Dulayev was the focus of a Problem Solvers investigation in mid-March after FOX31 learned he was accused of ramming his baton into a man’s anus.

“A baton is all of a sudden rammed extremely hard into my anus. I mean I’m on the ground I’m defenseless,” Boulder resident Michael Jacobs said in a March 16 interview with FOX31.

Since that story aired, the Problem Solvers have learned of two other lawsuits against Dulayev.

“Now that I’m seeing it’s the same officer I feel as though we have a stronger case legal case,” Rebecca Clark said.

Clark is suing Dulayev for his alleged use of force during the same July 29 protest at which Jacobs was injured. She told FOX31 she was pulled from her car while she was trying to deliver medical supplies and pick people up. In her lawsuit, Clark claims body camera footage shows that Dulayev hit her in the neck with his baton.

“They can’t just pull people out of the car and make up probable cause for the arrest,” Clark said.

Dulayev is also named in an earlier lawsuit filed by a homeless man named Gregory Heard who said he was tasered in 2016 while he was unarmed and trying to comply with the officer’s orders. Earlier this week the tenth circuit court of appeals found Dulayev had qualified immunity in the Heard lawsuit but said the case against the City of Denver could go forward.

In Clark’s case, Dulayev’s defense team has filed a motion to dismiss the case by claiming it’s impossible to prove he was the officer who might’ve misused his baton against her.

“I’m very confident we have the right officer,” Clark’s attorney Sean Simeson said.

Simeson told the Problem Solvers body camera from other officers shows where Dulayev was standing when Clark was struck and Dulayev’s own body cam is the only one that shows an officer using his baton.

“The bodycam from Officer Dulayev shows that he has his baton out. He’s dragging Rebecca out of her vehicle and is sort of prodding her, and poking her, striking her with his baton,” Simeson said.

According to Simeson, the Jacobs case helps prove a pattern of misconduct on the part of Dulayev that he believes will help Clark’s case.

“Where there’s smoke there’s fire,” he said.

Both Rebecca Clark and Michael Jacobs were charged for trying to disarm a police officer on the night of July 29, 2020 but both cases were later dismissed by the Denver district attorney.

Denver Public Safety Internal Affairs investigations cleared Dulayev of excessive force in the 2016 taser case against Gregory Heard. The internal affairs investigation into Jacobs’ case hasn’t been completed yet and one was never initiated in Clark’s case.