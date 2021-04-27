Denver cop faces possible vehicular assault charge for wrong-way crash into another patrol car

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer could face a felony charge for a wrong-way crash into another Denver police patrol car.

Jacob Lee Marsh, 38, was booked into the Denver Detention Center Tuesday night for an investigative hold of vehicular assault.

A law enforcement source tell the Problem Solvers, Marsh was driving his squad car chasing a suspect the wrong way at a high rate of speed when he crashed head-on into another Denver police cruiser. The incident happened April 12 in the 4800 block of North Quebec Street.

FOX31 has asked the Denver Police Department (DPD) and the Denver district attorney’s office for additional information, including whether the driver of the other DPD squad car was injured. In addition, FOX31 has asked why the suspect was being pursued and if the suspect was apprehended.

A DPD spokesman would only confirm that Marsh was arrested for vehicular assault and said additional information would be provided Wednesday, to include the officer’s mug shot and the probable cause statement that outlines why Marsh was arrested.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.