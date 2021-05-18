Denver city employees begin gradual return to office on June 1

Sunset on an Autumn day over the downtown Denver skyline with wispy dramatic clouds reflecting in the buildings and skyscrapers. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver announced a new plan for city employees as the Denver metro area inches closer to normalcy.

The city tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers workers will begin a phased return to offices on June 1.

With a decline in COVID-19 cases and more than 3 million completed vaccinations in Denver, residents can begin to expect a gradual return to a more familiar way of doing business.

“It’s going to feel like a million dollars!” said Shane Ketterman.

Local businesses are coming back to life thanks to relaxed capacity and face-covering mandates. Now Denver will begin to fill empty offices.

City spokesperson Theresa Marchetta issued a statement to FOX31:

“As we have done from the beginning of the pandemic under the guidance of DDPHE, our COVID-related decisions will be driven by public health data. With the decline in COVID cases, we have reached the point where city employees will begin a phased return to work on June 1, to minimize disruptions and ensure service delivery. While masks and social distancing are no longer required, they will be strongly encouraged for those who are not vaccinated.”

City officials strongly emphasize residents continue to follow current public health guidelines regarding access to city services until further updates are announced.

Appointments and payments can be made online.