Denver-based dating apps see spike in new users ahead of Valentine’s Day

DENVER (KDVR) — In the past, Denver has been ranked one of the worst cities in the nation for finding love.

This year, seeking a special someone is even more challenging due to the pandemic.

But that’s not getting in the way of many Denverites who are determined to find a partner.

“This past year there’s been a big shift in the dating landscape,” said Zackary Lewis, founder of the Denver-based dating app, ‘Say Allo’

’Say Allo’, a local dating app in the Mile High City is closing in on nearly 100,000 downloads.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the app has experienced a 350% increase in people using its video date option through its platform.

“They’re taking time to say, ‘Hey I want to meet up over video, meet virtually before I meet in real life’. Which is spawning new and interesting trends as well,” Lewis said.

According to data from ‘Say Allo’, 53% of its users are women and 47% are men.

The largest rise in new users comes from women between the ages of 30-35.

“And those are the people who have been in long term relationships,” Lewis said.

They’re also people who’ve experienced a break-up during the pandemic.

“And these people are very anxious to meet other people. And so we’re calling it, ‘the new dawn of dating’. It’s sort of like a renaissance,” Lewis said.

When it comes to popular gifts for Denverites to get their special someone this year, dating experts suggest food delivery from your favorite restaurant and a subscription to a video streaming service, like Disney+ or Netflix.