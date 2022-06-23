DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of food deliveries are safely made in the metro area by various services, but one clearly got out of control leaving a Denver man injured.

Grant Prusa told FOX31 he was assaulted by a Door Dash delivery man who complained about having to carry the food up a flight of stairs.

“I don’t think it’s worth going through this just for some food,” said Prusa who placed the order for a salad on May 8.

He said the delivery man heckled him and then tried to take his food back to the car, that’s when things got heated.

“As I took [the food] out of his hand, I started to feel threatened and my dog, I looked to see if he was there, and as I was coming back around I was met with a punch,” said Prusa.

Prusa showed FOX31 medical bills from the treatment he received.

“My jaw was offset, I couldn’t bite down correctly. I still have hearing loss,” said Prusa.

The Problem Solvers contacted Door Dash’s corporate office which provided us with the following statement:

“The safety of our community is paramount, and this violent, abhorrent behavior has absolutely no place on our platform. Upon learning of the incident, we reached out to the customer to offer support and immediately deactivated the dasher’s account. We remain committed to assisting law enforcement however we can.”

Door Dash has an extensive background check process. Police tell FOX31 the case is still under investigation as they work with Door Dash to gather additional information.

Door Dash tells FOX31, a 24/7 trust and safety team investigates and takes all appropriate actions including reaching out, providing support and engaging with law enforcement as needed.

Prusa tells FOX31 he came forward to prevent others from having a similar experience with any delivery service and warns, “if you are choosing to have the person drop the food off at your door, just make sure they’ve left first.”