DENVER (KDVR) — Dramatic body cam video has been released in a horrific case of domestic violence where police shot and killed the suspect.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has determined a Denver police officer was justified when he fired a single shot, killing a domestic violence suspect on July 15.

No criminal charges will be filed for the deadly shooting of 33-year-old Chaz Theodore Gallegos.

Denver Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call in progress in the 300 block of 51st Avenue in the Globeville neighborhood. Officers kicked in the door and saw Gallegos holding a knife to a woman’s throat.

Gallegos had already stabbed the woman in the neck, and she was bleeding badly as he held her from behind and used her as a human shield.

Police said Gallegos ignored all commands to let her go and repeatedly said, “I’m going to kill her.”

“In my judgment, these officers had legitimate reasons to fear that Mr. Chaz Gallegos would further injure or kill the woman at any moment,” McCann said. “The officers also saw signs that the woman was suffering from blood loss and might be at risk of bleeding to death if they delayed taking action any longer. Pursuant to Colorado law, I conclude that this shooting was legally justified in order to protect the female from further injury or death.”

As is her practice, McCann will hold a virtual community meeting to discuss this incident and her conclusions on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to join this online meeting that will take place over Microsoft Teams.

In an interview back in October, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told the Problem Solvers, “What I’m most reminded of is just how hard those officers tried to, in that situation, peacefully use de-escalation techniques. Unfortunately, that did not work.”

When asked if he thought his officer saved the woman’s life, Thomas replied, “Absolutely. Not a doubt.”