Damaged pipes cause nightmare for Holly Hills residents

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A water pipe accident has left a suburban Denver woman out of her home and wondering who will foot the bill for thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Kathleen Gordon said that when a construction project left a water pipe damaged on May 22 near South Holly Street and East Yale Avenue, her life changed. Water flooded her home along with property owned by several of her neighbors.

“I knew if the slurry water just sat in the sewer water, it would just create mold, which is what happened to my neighbor” she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Denver Water. The agency says it has no grounds to believe it is at fault, and is in close contact with the Holly Hills community and other parties involved and hopes to see everything resolved as soon as possible.

Denver Water issued FOX31 a statement saying:

“After close review of the facts we’ve determined that the damages were the result of poor practices by a contractor conducting work on sewer lines for the community, including cracking a Denver Water main and failing to properly protect other water mains during their sewer work.”

The Problem Solvers contacted the contractor’s insurance carrier, Bitco, several times.

A corporate representative later replied and asked for information in order to look into the issue.

Gordon, a cancer survivor, has had to move out of her home due to the unsafe environment and now faces more than $50,000 in repair costs.

“They have drug their feet” she said.

If you would like to help, visit this GoFundMe page.