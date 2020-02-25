Curtis Park church fighting to keep stained glass windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Time is ticking for a Curtis Park church trying to restore its historic stained glass windows.

At the corner of 25th and California streets, right in the heart of Curtis Park, stands the historic Agape Christian Church.

Its 133-year-old bricks are standing strong but its stained glass windows are in serious need of repair.

"It’s important because as time goes by, it’ll get worse," Pastor Bob Woolfolk said.

The colorful windows tell stories through images. But Denver’s weather has left their frames severely cracked and at risk. Plexiglass helped a little, but didn’t stop one of them from being damaged by a rock or a bullet.

"Why would somebody do that? We don’t offer any kind of harm or do anything to folks... why would they want to do that?" Woolfolk said.

A neighbor, Bradley Joseph, who loves the church , started a Facebook fundraiser for Agape.

"They are more than just a church. They do a lot of community outreach with the kitchen and by providing housing for people just out of prison," Joseph said.

History Colorado’s State Historical Fund has given the church a $40,000 grant to repair the windows,

So far, the church has raised $6,000 of matching money needed. $4,000 more are still needed by Sunday.

You can help donate funds to the church through Curtis Park Neighbors, Inc.'s website.